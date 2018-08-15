The Asian Age | News



Kochi airport shut till 2 pm on Saturday as Kerala faces heavy rain, floods

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 15, 2018, 11:22 am IST
'Kochi Airport operations temporarily suspended till Aug 18, 2 pm since inflow of water is on raising trend,' a statement said.

Earlier, the airport authorities had said that all flight operations will remain suspended till 2 pm on Wednesday. However, hours later, it was decided that the airport would remain closed till Saturday. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
Kochi: Cochin International Airport has temporarily suspended flight operations for four days till August 18 (Saturday) citing rising trend of water inflow at the airport.

In a statement, the Kochi airport said, "Kochi Airport operations temporarily suspended till August 18 Saturday, 2 pm since the inflow of water is still on a raising trend. We are working hard to drain out the storm water. All are requested to cooperate."

Earlier, the airport authorities had said that all flight operations will remain suspended till 2 pm on Wednesday. However, hours later, it was decided that the airport would remain closed till Saturday.

The decision comes after shutters of two dams of the Idukki water reservoir were opened on Tuesday evening to release excess water.

Shutters of dams in Periyar river were also lifted that triggered to flooding in the area. The airport is situated near Periyar river bank.

The weather station near the Kochi airport recorded 11mm of rainfall on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, the weather office issued warning saying that heavy rain accompanied with gusty winds, speed reaching 60 kmph, is expected in most of the districts of Kerala.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places) for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Ernakulam Districts till Thursday.

Several districts of the state including Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Malappuram continue to witness landslides and flood.

Several people have vacated their homes due to landslides and land slips. People living in the downstream have been shifted to relief camps.

Over 13,800 people have been provided shelter at 124 relief camps in the district. Low lying areas are inundated, officials said.

In Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Many parts of India affected by floods. My thoughts are with families of those who lost their lives in floods."

Last night at 2:30 am, shutters of Mullaperiyar dam were opened after water levels rose. People living on the banks of Periyar river were shifted to before the gates were opened.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier told that the devastation is worst since 1924. The government also decided to do away with annual 'Onam' celebrations being organised by the state and to utilise the amount for relief measures, he said.

According to reports, 43 people have died since August 8 after floods hit Kerala, and around 60,000 people have been displaced.

(With inputs from agencies)

