The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018 | Last Update : 12:38 PM IST

India, All India

Feel like baby again at 60: Justice KM Joseph on being junior-most SC judge

PTI
Published : Aug 15, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2018, 11:45 am IST

Recalling his short stint at SC as a lawyer, Justice Joseph said that he has very thin memories and expressed gratitude to bar members.

Justice KM Joseph delivered a short speech during a felicitation ceremony organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association. (Photo: File)
 Justice KM Joseph delivered a short speech during a felicitation ceremony organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In his first public appearance after becoming a Supreme Court judge, Justice K M Joseph on Tuesday said that at the age of 60-plus he felt "like a baby again" on becoming the junior most judge of the top court, and added he knew of his own "limitations".

"At the age of 60 plus, I have become a baby again as I am the 25th judge of Supreme Court. I am rather conscious of my own limitations to be elevated to the highest court. It is indeed a big honour," Justice Joseph said in a short speech during a felicitation ceremony organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Justice Joseph, while making it clear that he won't make any promises, said, "I won't be able to venture to make any promise but all I can do is, I hope and pray that I'll be true to the oath of office, which I have taken and which will go a long way in dispensing justice."

Recalling his short stint at apex court as a lawyer, he said that he has very thin memories and expressed gratitude to bar members.

Justice Vineet Saran, who was also felicitated by the SCBA, said that he too will not make any promises but will do his "best not to disappoint all of you".

"Role of lawyers is more important than that of judges that is what I want to say and I am sure with the cooperation which we get from the Bar, we definitely do justice and do the best we can," he said.

Justice Indira Banerjee, who was elevated to the apex court along with Justices Saran and Joseph, said she would try her level best to live up to the oath of office which she has taken.

"At least three of us here have been judging for a very long time. For me it has been about sixteen-and-a-half years and yet this jump to the Supreme Court is of much importance as this is the final court and after this the litigants have no other remedy," she said.

Justice Indu Malhotra, who was the first woman advocate to be elevated as a judge of the apex directly from the bar, said, "It is actually a very emotional moment for me as I have spent the last 35 years of my life as a member of the Bar. I was in the court every single working day of the last 35 years. I did not take a single day off for any other reason."

She said that she is honoured to be part of the justice dispensation system and "it is a great responsibility because this is the last court from where a litigant has no recourse".

Chief Justice Dipak Misra and SCBA president Vikas Singh congratulated all the four judges for assuming their office.

Tags: supreme court, justice k m joseph, scba, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

2

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

3

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

4

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

5

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham