↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Chinese troops intruded eastern Ladakh last month, pitched 4 tents: sources

Published : Aug 15, 2018, 10:07 am IST
They said the Chinese troops came to the Indian side of the border in the garb of nomads and pitched the tents.

New Delhi: A group of Chinese army personnel intruded around 300 metres into the Demchok area in eastern Ladakh and pitched four tents in the area last month, official sources said Tuesday.

The sources said transgression took place in the first week of July and days later, four out of the five tents were removed by the Chinese troops after the Indian side officially took up the matter with their local commander.

The sources said such transgressions are not unusual and that all such incidents are taken up at the appropriate level with the Chinese authorities. India and China share a nearly 4,000-km-long border.

The number of transgressions by the Chinese Army into the Indian territory rose to 426 in 2017 from the 273 in 2016, according to official figures.

The latest incident of intrusion came nearly a year after Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam.

The face-off had ended on August 28 last year.

