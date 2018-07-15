The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 15, 2018 | Last Update : 09:55 AM IST

India, All India

Two BSF jawans killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

PTI
Published : Jul 15, 2018, 9:14 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2018, 9:14 am IST

The gunfight took place in a forest near Mahla camp of BSF when a team was returning after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation.

When the patrolling team was advancing through the forest of Barkot village, it came under heavy fire from a group of Naxals. (Representational Image)
  When the patrolling team was advancing through the forest of Barkot village, it came under heavy fire from a group of Naxals. (Representational Image)

Raipur: Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed and another was injured in a gunbattle with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday morning, police said.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Mahla camp of BSF under Partapaur police station limits when a team of BSF's 114th battalion was returning after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sundarraj P said. 

When the patrolling team was advancing through the forest of Barkot village, located around 250 km from the state capital Raipur, it came under heavy fire from a group of Naxals leading to a gun-battle between the two sides, he said. 

After a brief exchange of fire, the ultras fled into core forest, he said. 

“Two constables identified as Lokender Singh and Mukdhiyar Singh, belonging to Rajasthan and Punjab respectively, were killed while another constable, Sandeep Dey, sustained injuries in the gunfight,” he said. 

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the bodies of the deceased were brought to the headquarter of BSF's 114 battalion in Pakhanjore, he said. 

The injured jawan was being airlifted to Raipur for further treatment, the DIG said. 

On July 9, two BSF jawans, belonging to the 121st battalion, were killed when Naxals had triggered an IED blast while they were on a bike patrol in the Chhotebethiya area of Kanker.

Tags: chhattisgarh naxal encounter, bsf jawan killed, anti-maoist operation
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei's fast charging is better than Apple iPhone X

2

Here's why Apple's iPhone 6 is even better than the latest Samsung flagship

3

Housefull 4: Akshay, Riteish, Bobby chill in London, make this celeb gush over them

4

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

5

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

more

Editors' Picks

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham