The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 15, 2018 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

India, All India

Left to press for PM's reply on communal violence, lynching in Monsoon Session

PTI
Published : Jul 15, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2018, 4:53 pm IST

Opposition parties would be meeting on July 16 and work out a strategy for the Parliament, said the Left leaders.

'We would raise the issues of lynching and communal violence in the country in both the Houses of parliament,' CPI(M) Lok Sabha member Mohammad Salim said. (Photo: File/PTI)
 'We would raise the issues of lynching and communal violence in the country in both the Houses of parliament,' CPI(M) Lok Sabha member Mohammad Salim said. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Left parties intend to corner the government in Parliament on incidents of lynching and communal violence in the country and press for a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming Monsoon Session.

As they chalk out their strategy for the session, that begins on July 18, the CPI(M) and the CPI alleged that recent incidents of lynching and communal violence have "claimed" many lives in the country and the prime minister should state in the parliament what the government was doing to control the "divisive politics" unleashed by the RSS-BJP.

"We would raise the issues of lynching and communal violence in the country in both the Houses of parliament," CPI(M) Lok Sabha member Mohammad Salim told PTI. He alleged the government was supporting "divisive policies" and the politics of BJP-RSS which is spreading violence in the country and that the party would demand a discussion on this.

"We would certainly demand an answer from the prime minister." Holding the RSS-BJP and other right-wing outfits responsible for the increasing incidents of alleged hate crime and attacks on Dalits, CPI Rajya Sabha MP D Raja said Modi must answer as to why the SC/ST Act was "diluted" and why so many Dalits are being "killed" across the country.

“The government does not want to touch the right-wing organisations with affiliations to the RSS and the Sangh Parivar. This is a dangerous trend. Definitely, we want the prime minister to answer on the issues of lynching, Dalit killings, the SC/ST Act. People have their apprehensions that why this Act was diluted," Raja said.

Apart from this, the parties have also decided to bring to the fore agrarian crisis focusing on farmer’s suicides and also the fact that the government ignored the Swaminathan Committee report while announcing the increase in MSP for farm produce.

The left leaders also termed the prime minister's slogan of "Sbka Sath, Sabka Vikas" (together with all, development for all) a completely "bogus" one, and alleged farmers have "not benefited at all" from the recent move of the government.

They said the government needs to tell the Parliament whether they are with farmers or not. Encouraged by the recent Supreme Court verdict that the rights of elected governments cannot be usurped, the Left leaders said they would also raise the issue of Centre-state relation and target the NDA government for "encroaching upon the rights of the states".

"The Centre is fusing Hindutva in the education system. They are dissolving the University Grants Commission (UGC) and replacing it with a new Higher Education Commission of India (HECI). Education comes under the concurrent list. They did not even consult the state governments before taking such an important decision," Salim noted.

Even though the Left parties have already listed out their issues of "national importance" which they want to raise in the Parliament, the parties said the final call would be taken only after consulting other opposition parties.

Opposition parties would be meeting on July 16 and work out a strategy for the Parliament unitedly, said the Left leaders.

Tags: left parties, new delhi, monsoon session, rss-bjp, lynching incidents in india, communal violence, cpi(m), sc/st act, dalits, supreme court, ugc, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Even before debut in Dhadak, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor thinks she can be PM

2

Huawei's fast charging is better than Apple iPhone X

3

Here's why Apple's iPhone 6 is even better than the latest Samsung flagship

4

Housefull 4: Akshay, Riteish, Bobby chill in London, make this celeb gush over them

5

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

more

Editors' Picks

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham