The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 15, 2018 | Last Update : 02:17 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah says Shivraj will be CM face in MP polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jul 15, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2018, 1:20 am IST

Assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh by year-end. In the current 230-member Assembly, the BJP has 168 MLAs and the Congress has 57.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday dismissed talks of changing the leadership in Madhya Pradesh, saying emphatically that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chief minister for the fourth time if the BJP returns to power.

Assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh by year-end. In the current 230-member Assembly, the BJP has 168 MLAs and the Congress has 57.

Giving clear indication of the party’s faith in Mr Chouhan’s leadership, Mr Shah exhorted party workers gathered on the occasion of the launch of “Jan Ashirbad Yatra” by the chief minister in the temple town of Ujjain to ensure that the three-time chief minister returned to power for the fourth time.

Mr Shah’s “clarification” comes in the wake of the Congress spreading messages that Mr Chouhan might be replaced by another BJP leader if the ruling party retained power in the state in the coming Assembly polls. This has created confusion in the BJP here, threatening to erode Mr Chouhan’s authority in the ruling party as well as in his government.

Mr Shah credited Mr Chouhan for turning around MP from a sick state to a developed one during his 13-year-long rule.

“The mood of the gathering as well as the electrifying atmosphere here clearly indicated that Mr Chouhan will be chief minister for fourth time in a row and Narendra Modi will be Prime Minister for second time in a row in the year-end elections in MP and 2019 parliamentary polls in 2019”, Mr Shah said.

Mr Shah flagged off Mr Chouhan’s 55-day yatra in Ujjain. The yatra will cover all the 230 assembly constituencies in the state and is scheduled to end at Bhopal on September 25.

Tags: amit shah, shivraj singh chouhan, madhya pradesh assembly polls
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei's fast charging is better than Apple iPhone X

2

Here's why Apple's iPhone 6 is even better than the latest Samsung flagship

3

Housefull 4: Akshay, Riteish, Bobby chill in London, make this celeb gush over them

4

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

5

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

more

Editors' Picks

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham