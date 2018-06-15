The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 15, 2018 | Last Update : 06:44 AM IST

India, All India

NRI marriages need to be registered within 7 days: WCD

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2018, 6:08 am IST

WCD minister Maneka Gandhi had last week said that the NRI marriages would need to be registered within 48 hours.

If the NRI marriages are not registered within seven days, the passports and visas would not be issued. (Representational image)
 If the NRI marriages are not registered within seven days, the passports and visas would not be issued. (Representational image)

New Delhi: All NRI marriages solemnised in India would need to be registered within seven days, the Union ministry of women and child development (WCD) ministry stated on Thursday.  

If the NRI marriages are not registered within seven days, the passports and visas would not be issued.

WCD minister Maneka Gandhi had last week said that the NRI marriages would need to be registered within 48 hours. The decision for mandatory registration of marriages within seven days was taken on Wednesday after a group of ministers — Ms Gandhi, home minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, met to map out legal solutions for redressing the issues faced by women in NRI marriages.

Officials at the ministry said that the discussions were held for enumerating fine details on ways to resolve the issues related to NRI marriages. Another proposal discussed was holding the properties of NRI offenders in escrow in case they abscond abandoning their spouse.

Escrow is a legal concept in which a financial instrument or an asset is held by a third party on behalf of two other parties that are in the process of completing a transaction. The official said the move would require amendment of three legislations — Code of Criminal Procedure, Marriage Act and the Passports Act. The three ministries were asked to formulate a draft legal amendments to give effect to decisions taken at the meeting. As of now, there is no time frame to register marriages in India.

The ministry had earlier constituted an Integrated Nodal Agency with representatives from the ministries of external affairs, home affairs and law and justice to look into matrimonial disputes involving non resident Indians.

According to the recommendation of the NCW, look-out circulars are issued as per criteria defined by the MHA, for keeping a watch on arrival or departure of NRI husbands and preventing them from leaving India, the ministry had said.

Tags: maneka gandhi, nri marriages
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre: Woman gets head stuck in exhaust pipe

2

FIFA World Cup 2018 officially declared open after glittering ceremony

3

It would only take 100 nuclear bombs to cause global devastation, world has 15,000

4

Here’s what your toes say about your personality

5

After drawing flak for endorsing health drink, Big B dissociates from campaign?

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham