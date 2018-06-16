The Asian Age | News

Nobody can touch me at least till 2019 LS polls: K'taka CM HD Kumaraswamy

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 9:24 pm IST
'I will be there at least for 1 yr, until 2019 LS polls is over. Until then, no one can do anything to me,' says Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, 'This coalition government will function with stability. I know, no one can touch me for one year.' (Photo: File/ANI)
Bengaluru: As questions over the longevity of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka lingered, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said no one can 'touch' him at least till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are over.

"This coalition government will function with stability. I know, no one can touch me for one year. I will be there at least for one year, until the Lok Sabha election is over. Until then, no one can do anything to me," Kumaraswamy said.

Addressing an event in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said he would not remain silent during the period that he has got and would focus on taking decisions for the benefit of the state.

The chief minister said he would not waste his time and immerse himself in work as it was important that the state progresses in all spheres.

"So in the opportunity that I have got, rather than going into what others have done, what I have done will be my message. in doing this, the environment is also in my favour (with good rains)," he added.

Kumaraswamy's comments come even as his government is facing the birth pangs of coalition politics, following the disquiet among newly elected Congress lawmakers who were left out during the Cabinet expansion.

As the May 12 assembly polls in the state threw up a hung assembly, Congress and JD(S) who had bitterly fought each other, joined hands to form a post-poll alliance to keep out the BJP, which had emerged as the single largest party.

The chief minister also reiterated that he was committed to waiving farm loans and would announce it shortly.

Rubbishing reports that questioned his commitment on farm loan waiver, Kumaraswamy while speaking at the event, said he would "not escape" from his commitment.

On May 30, as opposition and farmers' bodies stepped up pressure on him to fulfil his pre-poll promise, he had said the government would arrive at a decision to implement a two-phase scheme for farm loan waiver within 15 days.

The chief minister also hinted that the first budget of the coalition government is likely to be presented in the first week of July, even as he hit out at detractors who were questioning the need for the full term budget now.

"Probably during July first week we have plans topresent the state budget. A few people are asking why the budget has to be presented as this is a coalition government and it has already been presented (by Congress government)," Kumaraswamy said.

"Is it not enough to just present supplementary budget, some are advising," the Karnataka chief minister said, adding that "some people are worried that Kumaraswamy will get a name if he presents the budget."

After a strong bargain with the coalition partner Congress, Kumaraswamy has retained the key finance portfolio.

