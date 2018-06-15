The Asian Age | News

3 Jalgaon Dalit boys beaten, paraded naked for swimming in well

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2018, 9:48 am IST

The boys, who hailed from Vakadi village, had gone to take a dip in the well to beat the scorching heat.

Two persons have been arrested and further investigations are underway. (Representational Image)
Jalgaon: Three minor Dalit boys from a village in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district were beaten up, stripped and paraded naked for swimming in a village well, officials said. 

The incident took place on June 10. However, the matter only came to light when a video of the boys being paraded naked went viral. The police immediately swung into action. 

According to news reports, Maharashtra social justice minister Dilip Kamble told media persons that two persons have been arrested and further investigations are underway. 

The boys, who hailed from Vakadi village, had gone to take a dip in the well to beat the scorching heat. However, after locals noticed the boys swimming, a large number of people, including many allegedly from upper castes, gathered near the well and pulled them out.

In the video, the boys can only be seen wearing sandals and tree leaves. The video also shows one person whipping them on the legs and back with sticks and what appeared to be a leather belt.

Several Dalit and political leaders condemned the act and termed it as unfortunate. They also assured action under the SC/ST Act. Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and former state minister Laxman Dhoble, termed the incident unfortunate and said that such incidents are on the rise in recent times 

Tags: crimes against dalits, dalit atrocities, minor boys, sc/st act
Location: India, Maharashtra, Jalgaon

