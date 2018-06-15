The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 15, 2018 | Last Update : 05:54 PM IST

India, All India

Lord's miracle: Puri collector after Jagannath temple’s duplicate keys found

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2018, 5:21 pm IST

4 personnel, who were looking for the keys, found brown envelope with 'duplicate keys of Ratna Bhandar' written on it, Puri collector said.

Senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra also demanded action against the Puri collector, saying, 'Nobody knows duplicate keys of Ratna Bhandar ever existed.' (Photo: File)
 Senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra also demanded action against the Puri collector, saying, 'Nobody knows duplicate keys of Ratna Bhandar ever existed.' (Photo: File)

Puri: The "duplicate keys" of the Puri Jagannath temple's treasury have been found, with Puri Collector Aravind Agarwal calling the recovery a "miracle" of the Lord. Opposition political parties, however, sought to know as to what happened to the original keys.

The Puri district administration, which came to know on April 4 that the keys of the temple treasury's inner chambers were missing, stumbled upon a brown sealed envelope containing the duplicate keys on Wednesday.

Four personnel, who were looking for the keys, found the brown envelope with "duplicate keys of Ratna Bhandar" written on it, Agarwal told reporters.

"The envelope was found in the locker of the district record room after five days of search, though the temple records said the keys had been kept in district treasury," he said.

"It is a miracle. All of us engaged in the search felt the presence of the Lord yesterday (Wednesday). Having failed to get the keys despite a frantic search, I had completely surrendered before the Lord seeking his blessings," the 2007 batch IAS officer said.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP stepped up attack on the BJD government holding Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an officer in the Chief Minister's Office, the Puri district collector and newly appointed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator P K Mohapatra responsible for the key episode.

"All these people have been misleading the public. One day the collector says keys are missing and now he says that duplicate keys are found. Where is the original key? How did the key got into the record room?" asked BJP state spokesman Pitambar Acharya at a press meet in Puri.

Senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra also demanded action against the Puri collector, saying, "Nobody knows duplicate keys of Ratna Bhandar ever existed."

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik alleged that the state government was callous and apathetic towards the affairs of the 12th-century shrine.

Responding to these allegations, Agarwal said, "I thank Lord Jagannath for the recovery of the keys. I am working with all dedication and I am also open to any inquiry."

Agarwal added that the district administration will hand over the keys to the SJTA and place details about the matter before the judicial commission set up to probe the episode.

The chief minister had ordered a judicial probe into the matter on June 4 following a state-wide outcry as the government came under sharp attack from different quarters including opposition parties on the issue.

The state government, which had named retired Orissa High Court judge Raghubir Dash as the head of the judicial panel, has come out with the terms of reference for the commission.

Among other things, the commission has been asked to examine the sequence of events leading to non-availability of keys of the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar. The judicial commission will also find out the role, conduct and accountability of individuals, groups and authorities for the reported non-availability of the key(s).

The commission may suggest any other matter connected with or incidental thereto to be taken to avoid recurrence of such event in future.

The incident of missing key came to light after a 16-member team entered the outer chamber of the 'Ratna Bhandar' on April 4 and had a scrutiny of its physical condition following an order of the Orissa High Court to examine the condition of the structure.

Tags: jagannath temple, temple keys found, puri administration
Location: India, Odisha, Puri

MOST POPULAR

1

India vs Afghanistan Test, Day 2: India beat Afghanistan, clinch innings victory

2

Box office report: Padmaavat, others ensure brilliant 2018; all eyes on Race 3, Sanju

3

AT&T acquires Time Warner in $85 billion deal

4

Bizarre: Woman gets head stuck in exhaust pipe

5

FIFA World Cup 2018 officially declared open after glittering ceremony

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham