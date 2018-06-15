The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:17 PM IST

India, All India

Indian painter Tyeb Mehta's 'Kali' fetches Rs 26.4 Cr at auction

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 6:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2018, 6:03 pm IST

This artwork surpassed Mehta's previous world record when his 1994 Untitled (Woman On Rickshaw) painting sold for Rs 22.99 crores.

Tyeb Mehta's monumental 1989 untitled work, 'Kali' was initially estimated at Rs 19.8 crores byt fetched Rs 26.4 crores. (Photo: Screengrab/saffronart.com)
 Tyeb Mehta's monumental 1989 untitled work, 'Kali' was initially estimated at Rs 19.8 crores byt fetched Rs 26.4 crores. (Photo: Screengrab/saffronart.com)

New Delhi: Indian painter, Tyeb Mehta's monumental 1989 untitled work, 'Kali' fetched a whopping Rs 26.4 crores at Saffronart's recent 'Milestone 200th Auction', setting a new world record for the artist.

One of the only three standing figures painted by Mehta, the artwork, initially estimated at Rs 19.8 crores, surpassed his previous international record when his 1994 Untitled (Woman On Rickshaw) painting sold for Rs 22.99 crores at a 2017 Christie's auction.

"The sale of Tyeb Mehta's Kali marks an important achievement in modern Indian art sales," Dinesh Vazirani, CEO and co-founder of Saffronart, said.

With 85 per cent lots sold, the auction achieved total sales of Rs 75 crores and set world records for five other artists  -- N S Bendre, M V Dhurandhar, Sankho Chaudhuri, Sheila Makhijani and Dhananjay Singh.

While Bendre's Untitled (1974) work sold for Rs. 1.32 crores surpassing its initial estimate of Rs. 40-60 lakhs,  Dhurandhar's impressive watercolour painting, "Tarabai - Founder of the Kolhapur Confederacy" (1927) surpassed its initial estimate of Rs 9.9-13.2 lakhs, fetching Rs 60.98 lakhs.

A bronze sculpture by Chaudhuri sold for Rs 39.9 lakhs against an estimate of Rs 15-20 lakhs and Makhijani's "What Were You Thinking" (2007) sold for Rs 14 lakhs against a pre-sale estimate of Rs 10-15 lakhs.

Singh's "The Last Tree" (2013), estimated at Rs. 25-35 lakhs, sold Rs 37.3 lakhs.

"In our 18 years as India's leading auction house, our focus has been to make the best of Indian art accessible to audiences around the world. With its strong sale results and new world records, Saffronart's 200th auction has paved the way forward for Indian art auctions," Vazirani said.

The top lots of the sale also featured big names from the Indian art scene like V S Gaitonde, Raja Ravi Varma, S H Raza, Manjit Bawa, Akbar Padamsee and Subodh Gupta.

Tags: tyeb mehta, kali, saffronart, woman on rickshaw, modern art
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

India vs Afghanistan Test, Day 2: India beat Afghanistan, clinch innings victory

2

Box office report: Padmaavat, others ensure brilliant 2018; all eyes on Race 3, Sanju

3

AT&T acquires Time Warner in $85 billion deal

4

Bizarre: Woman gets head stuck in exhaust pipe

5

FIFA World Cup 2018 officially declared open after glittering ceremony

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham