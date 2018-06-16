The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 15, 2018 | Last Update : 10:40 PM IST

India, All India

Here's what a concerned Rahul Gandhi wrote to Dr Kafeel Khan

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 9:43 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2018, 9:42 pm IST

In letter to Dr Kafeel Khan, Rahul Gandhi said attack on his brother Kashif Jameel exemplified law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded a probe into the 'laxity' in the case, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesman Amarnath Agarwal said today. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded a probe into the 'laxity' in the case, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesman Amarnath Agarwal said today. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern over a recent attack on the brother of Kafeel Khan, the Gorakhpur doctor who was jailed after the death of over 60 children at a government hospital last year.

In a letter to the pediatrician, who is now on bail, Rahul Gandhi said the attack on his brother Kashif Jameel exemplified the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Jameel was shot at in Gorakhpur on Sunday night and is now admitted at the King George Medical University trauma centre in Lucknow.

Rahul Gandhi demanded a probe into the "laxity" in the case, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesman Amarnath Agarwal said today.

Amarnath Agarwal said the Congress president has praised doctor Kafeel Khan for not compromising on his self-respect despite the hardships caused by the state government's "vindictive attitude".

Rahul Gandhi's letter said the doctor's patience was a source of inspiration for the common people.

Doctor Kafeel Khan on Thursday met UP's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar and told him of the "laxity" of police officers in Gorakhpur.

There were allegations that the police delayed Jameel's treatment.

Jameel was shot at by three unidentified miscreants. Some reports suggested that the cause was a property dispute.

Three bullets hit Jameel in the neck, chin and arm.

Doctor Kafeel Khan was arrested after several children died at Gorakhpur's BRD Hospital allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen cylinders.

His family had claimed that the doctor was being made a scapegoat in the case.

On his release on bail, Kafeel Khan offered to help out Kerala government to deal with an outbreak of the Nipah virus.

Tags: rahul gandhi, dr kafeel khan, gorakhpur hospital
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Father’s Day 2018: 4 successful entrepreneurs talk about bond shared with their dads

2

Stephen Hawking's voice beamed into space during London burial

3

India vs Afghanistan Test, Day 2: India beat Afghanistan, clinch innings victory

4

Box office report: Padmaavat, others ensure brilliant 2018; all eyes on Race 3, Sanju

5

AT&T acquires Time Warner in $85 billion deal

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham