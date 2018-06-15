Eid to be celebrated across India on June 16, today in Kerala

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Ahmed Bukhari said Eid would be celebrated across India on June 16, as there was no sight of the moon anywhere.

Hundreds of people offered prayers at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday to mark the end of the holy month.

Mumbai: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, was observed in Kerala on Friday.

However, in Kerala, Eid will be celebrated on Friday as the moon was sighted in Kozhikode, a top cleric said.

Hundreds of people offered prayers at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the end of the holy month.

Along with devotees, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, was also present at the venue.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, symbolises peace and brotherhood.

The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.

People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival that spreads the message of brotherhood and communal amity.

The date and time of Eid differ in various countries, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

While Australia and New Zealand will ring in the festival on Saturday, Singapore and Malaysia are observing it on Friday.

Eid is also being celebrated in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

