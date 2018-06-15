As 4 ambulances reach L-G office, panic triggers in AAP on day-5 of Kejriwal protest

A team of doctors examined Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain as well as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Four ambulances, driving a group of doctors and paramedics suddenly arrived at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office on Friday afternoon, fuelling speculation that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his three ministers would be forcibly removed from the guest room where they have been protesting for the last four days.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain are on an indefinite fast for the last three and four days respectively and have threatened to stop taking water as well in case of forceful eviction.

A team of doctors examined Sisodia and Jain as well as the Delhi Chief Minister.

Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers have not moved from the orange sofa of the room that is about two doors from where the L-G has been holding his meetings. One ambulance has made an occasional appearance each day to conduct medical tests so far.

Arvind Kejriwal and the protesting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers have been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and L-G Anil Baijal to find a solution to the end impasse since the sit-in began on Monday evening. They are demanding an end of IAS "officers" strike and approval of doorstep delivery of ration scheme.

On Friday morning, Arvind Kejriwal put out a video message attacking the BJP and alleging the bureaucrats' strike was to "throw roadblocks" before the AAP government.

In the video, he says: "Tell me one person who can say the strike of IAS officers is justified. I am surprised that it is the 5th day and the L-G is not ready to get it done. I cannot believe it."

Following it up with his second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "I have told the LG and (deputy chief minister) Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to him (Anil Baijal) yesterday and even sent a message on WhatsApp. But, no response from his side. We got no response to the letter I wrote to the PM. So, today again I wrote to the Prime Minister."

With his office "occupied". L-G Anil Baijal has been holding meetings with officers at the camp office at his home just behind the Delhi Secretariat.