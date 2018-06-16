The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 15, 2018 | Last Update : 10:40 PM IST

India, All India

After quarrel, senior Kerala IPS officer's daughter, driver both booked

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 9:18 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2018, 9:17 pm IST

Daughter of a senior IPS officer of Kerala cadre has been booked under non-bailable charges for manhandling his official driver.

The incident kicked up a row as more police personnel, deployed as camp followers for the personal service of senior officers, have complained against ill-treatment they were facing from the higher-ups and their family members. (Representational Image)
 The incident kicked up a row as more police personnel, deployed as camp followers for the personal service of senior officers, have complained against ill-treatment they were facing from the higher-ups and their family members. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: The daughter of a senior IPS officer of Kerala cadre has been booked under non-bailable charges for allegedly manhandling his official driver following a quarrel.

Based on her counter complaint, a case was also registered against Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) Sudesh Kumar's driver, Gavaskar who is now undergoing treatment at the district hospital for the injury he suffered in the alleged attack on Thursday, police said.

The incident kicked up a row as more police personnel, deployed as camp followers for the personal service of senior officers, have complained against ill-treatment they were facing from the higher-ups and their family members.

Gavaskar, attached to the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp here, has been serving as driver for Sudesh Kumar, head of Armed Police Battalion.

In his complaint, Gavaskar alleged that the IPS officer's daughter had verbally abused him and hit hard on his neck and shoulder with her mobile phone.

The incident happened when the woman and her mother had gone for a morning walk, according to the complaint.

Irked over the delay in bringing the vehicle, the woman abused the driver and later thrashed him when he requested her to stop the verbal abuse, Gavaskar said in the complaint.

The driver soon sought treatment at a district hospital and lodged a complaint with the police. According to the police, a case was registered late on Thursday night against the ADGP's daughter under various sections of the IPC, including 294-B (verbal abuse), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from performing duty) and 324 (causing hurt using weapon).

A case was also registered against Gavaskar based on a counter petition by the woman under IPC Section 354 (outraging the modesty of woman) and 294-B.

Police sources told PTI that a DySP rank officer would investigate the case and procedures were going on in this regard.

Tags: thiruvananthapuram, kerala ips officer, non-bailable charge, sudesh kumar
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Father’s Day 2018: 4 successful entrepreneurs talk about bond shared with their dads

2

Stephen Hawking's voice beamed into space during London burial

3

India vs Afghanistan Test, Day 2: India beat Afghanistan, clinch innings victory

4

Box office report: Padmaavat, others ensure brilliant 2018; all eyes on Race 3, Sanju

5

AT&T acquires Time Warner in $85 billion deal

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham