The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 15, 2018 | Last Update : 06:44 AM IST

India, All India

5,000 Aadhaar cards seized from Jaipur scrap shop

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 2:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2018, 5:56 am IST

Khan added that he has handed over all the cards to postal department official Ashok Sharma who said that the matter would be investigated.

Officials hold bundles of Aadhaar cards.
 Officials hold bundles of Aadhaar cards.

Jaipur: Nearly 5,000 Aadhaar cards, along with their dispatch envelops and Rs 5 postal stamps, were found in a scrap dealer’s shop in Jaipur on Thursday, raising serious questions about the government’s claims about security of the Aadhaar cards and their delivery system.

The original Aadhaar cards, belonging to residents of Jalupura, reached the shop in a sack of old newspapers sold to scrap dealer Imran, the police said. “It appears to be a parcel of Aadhaar cards which were to be delivered by post,” said station house officer (SHO) of Jalupura police station Likhma Ram. A probe has bee launched into the matter, he said.

Congress leader and ward councillor Ikramddin Khan, who filed a complaint with postal department, said that children brought to his notice the presence of such a large number Aadhar cards at the scrap dealer’s shop. He took possession of the cards and informed the police.

Mr Khan said he filed complaint with the GPO and a copy of that was given to the police.

“The cards belong to area residents who have been waiting for them for months,” he said.

“There are 4,000 to 5,000 Aadhar cards of people in my ward. Instead of reaching to the people they belong, they ended up at scrap dealer’s shop in a sack. Some alert children informed me about them,” Mr Khan said.

Mr Khan added that he has handed over all the cards to postal department official Ashok Sharma who said that the matter would be investigated.

The Congress leader said it shows how careless and insensitive the government is. “Imagine the mental torture and agony, the children and their parents went through because Aadhar card are mandatory for admission in schools. A large number of Aadhar cards found in the sack at the scrap dealer’s shop are in the name of school going children,” he said, demanding action against those responsible.

Tags: aadhaar cards, postal stamps
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre: Woman gets head stuck in exhaust pipe

2

FIFA World Cup 2018 officially declared open after glittering ceremony

3

It would only take 100 nuclear bombs to cause global devastation, world has 15,000

4

Here’s what your toes say about your personality

5

After drawing flak for endorsing health drink, Big B dissociates from campaign?

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham