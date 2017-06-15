Vintage cameras, posters at film museum

Total Area of the Museum will be 6008 sq. mtrs consisting of 2454 Sq. mtrs exhibition area.

New Delhi: From viewing the first ever Indian film Raja Harishchandra to admiring the posters of first talkie Alam Ara, looking at the costumes used in blockbusters like Mughal-e-Azam, and the vintage cameras used by greats like Satyajit Ray and Shyam Bengal, film aficionadoes will soon be able to take a walk down 100 years of Indian movie heritage at one place.

The Narendra Modi government is set to pay tribute to 100 years of Indian cinema by establishing a National Museum of Indian Cinema at Mumbai. The project, which has been delayed by several years, is likely to be dedicated to the nation in the next few weeks.

Constructed in the Films Division complex in Mumbai, the NMIC aims to provide a store house of information and help film makers, film students, film enthusiasts and critics. Film Artefacts, Cameras, Projectors, Costumes, Photographs and other material are proposed to be displayed at the Museum. It is expected to be a hub of Cinema where regular screenings, exhibitions, seminars, film workshops and interactive sessions will be held involving practitioners of cinema, media students, scholars, critics and all those working in the field of movies.

Sources said the Museum is expected to be ready in all respects with digital interactive displays by July 31 and when complete, it will give an immersive glimpse of the journey of Indian Cinema over the past 100 plus years.

The first phase of the project is expected to be inaugurated in the next few weeks, sources stated. Union information & broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu is understood to have pushed for the early completion of the project, which has been facing several delays since the UPA regime. The NMIC project will be completed in two phases with an estimated cost of Rs 121.55 crores.

The first phase which has been completed, included Gulshan Mahal, a heritage building spread over an area of 1180 sq. mtrs that has been renovated recently. The second stage of the Museum consisting of two Cinema Halls, Museum office, Exhibition Spaces and Food Court will come up in a new building block adjacent to Gushan Mahal.

The museum was first proposed to be constructed by the National Building Construction Corporation Limited with an estimated amount of Rs 101.20 crores. The cost of the project has since been increased mainly because of delay occurred in executing the project due to various reasons.