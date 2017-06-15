Snake-boat races to be a league sport

Tourism authorities had already held two rounds of discussions with the owners of teams and those associated with races.

The traditional watersport will undergo a sea-change in the new format held during the tourism season.

Alappuzha: The snake-boat races are all set to take a league format after a panel the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS) appointed to study its possibility has found it feasible.

C.K. Sadasivan, former Kayamkulam legislator who headed the team, said they would submit a report at the NTBRS meeting on Thursday.

Ceremonial processions, spectacular floats and decorated boats will be part of it.

“Challenges include finding sponsors and setting rules by the watercraft’s length. We have considered the rules of various leagues, including Indian Premier League,” he said.

“The NTBRS will take the final decision at its meeting in the presence of finance minister T.M. Thomas Isaac at the collectorate. The league is expected to cost Rs 5 crore and draw worldwide attention with a bigger scale of five events spanning two months.” The government mooted the idea in December 2015 expecting to benefit some 2,500 people involved in the unique watersport and to promote it as a tourism product.

Earlier this month, NTBRS decided to put a 25 per cent cap on hiring professional rowers from outside this year.

Last year, there were 24 snake boats, including four in exhibition category at the Nehru Trophy Boat Race telecast live by the national television.

The government is currently providing a maintenance grant Rs 40,000 for each snake boat.