The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:50 AM IST

India, All India

Snake-boat races to be a league sport

THE ASIAN AGE. | T SUDHEESH
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 4:08 am IST

Tourism authorities had already held two rounds of discussions with the owners of teams and those associated with races.

The traditional watersport will undergo a sea-change in the new format held during the tourism season.
 The traditional watersport will undergo a sea-change in the new format held during the tourism season.

Alappuzha: The snake-boat races are all set to take a league format after a panel the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS) appointed to study its possibility has found it feasible.

C.K. Sadasivan, former Kayamkulam legislator who headed the team, said they would submit a report at the NTBRS meeting on Thursday.

The traditional watersport will undergo a sea-change in the new format held during the tourism season. Ceremonial processions, spectacular floats and decorated boats will be part of it.

“Challenges include finding sponsors and setting rules by the watercraft’s length. We have considered the rules of various leagues, including Indian Premier League,” he said.

“The NTBRS will take the final decision at its meeting in the presence of finance minister T.M. Thomas Isaac at the collectorate. The league is expected to cost Rs 5 crore and draw worldwide attention with a bigger scale of five events spanning two months.” The government mooted the idea in December 2015 expecting to benefit some 2,500 people involved in the unique watersport and to promote it as a tourism product.

Tourism authorities had already held two rounds of discussions with the owners of teams and those associated with races.

Earlier this month, NTBRS decided to put a 25 per cent cap on hiring professional rowers from outside this year.

Last year, there were 24 snake boats, including four in exhibition category at the Nehru Trophy Boat Race telecast live by the national television.

The government is currently providing a maintenance grant Rs 40,000 for each snake boat.

Tags: snake-boat races, ntbrs
Location: India, Kerala, Allappuzha (Alleppey)

MOST POPULAR

1

Idiot-box alternatives: Top video-streaming services to use

2

'Will not be shushed': Sen Kamala Harris interrupted by male colleagues again

3

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, J7 Max launched with Samsung Pay Mini and Social Camera

4

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh fan disrespects Indian flag

5

Salman and Prabhas to star in the same film? Here's the truth

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham