The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:50 AM IST

India, All India

Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets slain farmers’ families

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 4:07 am IST

While five farmers were killed in the police firing, while one more person died in the baton charge by cops on June 6.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Nearly a week after six farmers were killed in police firing during the tillers’ stir in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met the family members of the slain people in their villages.

Mr Chouhan with his wife Sadhna made the tour of two districts of Mandsaur and Neemuch in the Malwa region through a helicopter to meet these people.

While five farmers were killed in the police firing, while one more person died in the baton charge by cops on June 6.

“He will meet the family members of the six slain farmers in the two districts over two days. He will meet the families of five deceased farmers in Mandsaur on Wednesday and those of the other in Neemuch district on Thursday,” a senior officer of Mandsaur district told this newspaper.

Mr Chouhan visited the villages of Badban, Lodha, Pipliya Mandi and Nayakheda in Mandsaur district to express condolences to family members.

He also handed over the documents showing the compensation of Rs 1crore to each of the next kin of the slain farmers, which he said has been transferred to their bank accounts. He will meet the family members of the other deceased in Barkheda on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mr Scindia launched his 72-hour ‘Satyagarh’ to protest the killings.

Almost all the factional leaders in MP Congress joined his satyagrah in a rare of unity in the party.

Another farmer, Ramesh Bisen of Ballpur village in Balaghat district, on Wednesday committed suicide by consuming pesticides as he was “unable to pay Rs 2 lakh farm loan borrowed from a local society”. The police investigation is on.

Tags: mandsaur violence, shivraj singh chouhan, satyagarh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Idiot-box alternatives: Top video-streaming services to use

2

'Will not be shushed': Sen Kamala Harris interrupted by male colleagues again

3

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, J7 Max launched with Samsung Pay Mini and Social Camera

4

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh fan disrespects Indian flag

5

Salman and Prabhas to star in the same film? Here's the truth

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham