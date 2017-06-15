The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 | Last Update : 12:24 PM IST

India, All India

Odisha: Denied ambulance, man carries daughter's corpse on stretcher

ANI
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 11:09 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 11:11 am IST

On the way, police stopped the father and arranged a government dead body-carrying vehicle, and sent the body to the village.

Family carry body of girl on stretcher after hospital did not provide ambulance. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Family carry body of girl on stretcher after hospital did not provide ambulance. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kandhamal (Odisha): A father carried the dead body of his minor daughter on the district medical stretcher to his village, in perhaps yet another shameful incident.

The minor, Alibha Pradhan, died on June 12.

While on the way, the Phulbani Town Police stopped the father and arranged a Mahaprayana, a government dead body-carrying vehicle, and sent the body to the village.

Kandhamal's Collector Dr Brunda D has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

The Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Tusar Kant Mohanty has been investigating the case after visiting the district medical and has questioned different officials. He also visited the village of the deceased girl.

"Today, he might submit the report and stringent action will be taken against the accused," said the collector.

"An internal enquiry has been conducted and everything will be clear after the enquiry," said Kandhamal's Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO).

Notably, last year after Dana Majhi incident, the Odisha Government had launched the Mahaprayan scheme under which the government provides hearse service to the beneficiaries for carrying the dead body from hospital to their intended destination.

It is interesting to note that it was the same collector and the DM, who was also the DM of Kalahandi during the Dana Majhi incident. Following the incident, she was transferred to Kandhamal. 

Tags: minor daughter, dead body, stretcher, ambulance denied
Location: India, Odisha

MOST POPULAR

1

At SCO, Pak talks about its heritage with picture of India’s Red Fort with tricolour

2

Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar to host IIFA 2017

3

Idiot-box alternatives: Top video-streaming services to use

4

'Will not be shushed': Sen Kamala Harris interrupted by male colleagues again

5

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, J7 Max launched with Samsung Pay Mini and Social Camera

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham