Hunt on for Pak nuclear scientist’s assets in MP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 1:48 am IST
A.Q. Khan
Bhopal: Following a “directive” from the office of Custodian of Enemy Properties (CEP), Mumbai, the local administration here has launched a drive to trace immovable assets owned by the family of Bhopal-born Pakistan’s nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan before they immigrated to the neighbouring country.

Sources told this newspaper on Wednesday that the Mumbai office of CEP recently sought a confidential report from the administration seeking the current status of the ancestral properties of Mr Khan, known as the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

While asking the Bhopal district administration to conduct a fresh survey to identify enemy properties in the region, the Mumbai CEP has also sought to know the current owners of the properties once owned by the Khan family.

“The CEP, Mumbai, has given a list of 47 properties, identified as ‘enemy properties’ in Bhopal, to the local administration to trace among them the immovable assets once owned by Mr Khan’s family,” a senior officer in the state revenue department told this newspaper, requesting anonymity.

“Only ‘Nani Ki Haveli’, owned by a woman who immigrated to Pakistan, has been identified as ‘enemy property’” a revenue officer said. “I am not aware of the development (seeking information on Mr Khan’s properties),” Bhopal collector Nishant Wakhde said.

Mr Khan was born at Ramfal in Bhopal on April 1, 1936. He completed his school education in Bhopal before immigrating to Karachi in 1952.

