The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:50 AM IST

India, All India

Gujarat’s Kamal Trivedi leads in A-G race

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 3:09 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 4:05 am IST

Venugopal has been appointed by the Supreme Court to represent the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in the 2G scam.

Kamal Trivedi
 Kamal Trivedi

New Delhi: With attorney-general Mukul Rohatgi qutting his post, a race is on for the coveted post of the government’s top law officer. Leading the race is Gujarat advocate-general Kamal Trivedi. While Mr Rohatgi was reportedly close to a top Cabinet minister, Mr Trivedi is said to have a “good equation” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After Mr Rohatgi put in his papers, speculation was rife that Mr Harish Salve, one of the country’s top lawyers who represented the government in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice, could become the next attorney-general. Sources, however, claimed that so far Mr Salve had “not” shown any interest in the post. Speaking to an English daily, Mr Salve reportedly said: “I am one of the busiest lawyers in the Supreme Court, I am happy where I am and I need not chase anything. I will take a call as and when I am approached.”

The other names doing the rounds include solicitor-general Ranjit Kumar, constitutional law expert K.K. Venugopal, additional solicitor-general Tushar Mehta and Kamal Trivedi.

Mr Venugopal has been appointed by the Supreme Court to represent the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in the 2G scam. It may be recalled that after the change of government in 2014, the ED wrote to the Centre saying it “did not want” Mr Venugopal to represent it in the 2G case. Though Mr Venugopal offered to resign following the ED letter, the Supreme Court asked him to continue.

Another name doing the rounds is senior advocate Arvind P. Datar, an expert in tax issues. Mr Datar is now representing Sebi in its case against the Sahara group.

Among the candidates being considered now, Mr Kamal Trivedi has emerged as the frontrunner. Sources said the Prime Minister held a meeting with senior ministers and BJP chief Amit Shah to discuss the names. The Centre is likely to decide on a name before the Prime Minister leaves for the United States next week.

Tags: attorney-general, mukul rohatgi, kamal trivedi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Idiot-box alternatives: Top video-streaming services to use

2

'Will not be shushed': Sen Kamala Harris interrupted by male colleagues again

3

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, J7 Max launched with Samsung Pay Mini and Social Camera

4

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh fan disrespects Indian flag

5

Salman and Prabhas to star in the same film? Here's the truth

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham