CRPF on high alert in Kashmir

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Home Ministry has already decided to deploy 30,000 troops for securing the Amarnath Yatra.

Security personnel celebrate after killing four suicide attackers who attacked a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police has directed all its troops and facilities in the Kashmir Valley to remain on high alert following specific intelligence inputs of a major terror attack. The alert comes in wake of a grenade attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama on Wednesday and the one on its Bandipora camp on June 5.

Sources said directions have come from the “highest quarters’’ within the country’s largest para-military force which has a sizeable presence in the Kashmir Valley. In recent days, even though there has been a sudden spurt in attack on security forces in areas like Gopalpora, Pahalgam, Sopore, Sarnal, Anchidora and Padgampora there are specific intelligence inputs that terror groups were again planning a major strike.

“The situation in the Valley is being monitored constantly in wake of fresh inputs but what is alarming is that intelligence reports also indicate that intensity of attacks would increase substantially after the holy month of Ramzan,’’ a senior security official said.  Security forces, particularly CRPF, which carries out most patrolling duties in the Valley have been specifically asked to remain alert for grenade attacks over the next few days. As of now, security officials said, militants want to cut down on the risk of engaging with security forces. In all probability militants would again resort to big fidayeen (suicide) attacks after the month of Ramzan, officials added.

By carrying out relatively ``low intensity attacks’’ throwing grenades on security the militant want to ensure that morale of terror groups remain before going in for a major strike.

Terror groups in the Valley are also waiting for the start of Amarnath Yatra at the end of this month hoping that resources and focus of security forces will get diverted which would help them in targeting either a security convoy or camp. Home Ministry has already decided to deploy 30,000 troops for securing the Amarnath Yatra. In addition the J&K Police would also be deploying its personnel.

