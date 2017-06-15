The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:50 AM IST

India, All India

Crop loans for farmers cleared

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 3:35 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 4:04 am IST

Those who repay on time will get a three per cent rebate; that is, they will be charged only four per cent interest.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
 Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: With the agrarian crisis threatening to spread to other parts of India after getting ignited in Madhya Pradesh, the Centre on Wednesday approved the disbursal of short-term crop loans to farmers for the current season. Under it, farmers will get loans upto Rs 3 lakhs at seven per cent interest for six months, as in previous seasons ever since the scheme started in 2006-07.

Those who repay on time will get a three per cent rebate; that is, they will be charged only four per cent interest. To provide relief to farmers hit by natural calamities, the government has decided to give two per cent interest subsidy for the first year on the restructured amount.

This is being seen as a bid to counter the unrest, though it will bring only partial relief as farmers are demanding loan waivers and an adequate minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

The Union Cabinet, which met on Wednesday morning, approved extending the scheme for the current season with funds worth Rs 20,339 crores for interest subvention.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced in his Budget speech on February 1 that adequate credit would be available to farmers and a target of Rs 10 lakh crores has been fixed for agricultural credit in 2017-18.

However, according to sources, the decision to give the loan should have been implemented in April when the season had just begun. Now, with the monsoon having set in and sowing under way, by the time the funds reach farmers, the sowing would get more or less completed.

The interest subvention scheme, which has been running since 2006-07, will continue for the current fiscal and be implemented by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) and the Reserve Bank.

Normally, farm loans attract an interest rate of nine per cent. But the government has offered interest subvention to make available short-term farm credit at an affordable rate and help boost farm output.

The interest subvention will be given to public sector banks (PSBs), private lenders, cooperative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) on the use of own funds and to Nabard for refinance for RRBs and cooperative banks.

Tags: minimum support price, arun jaitley, agricultural credit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Idiot-box alternatives: Top video-streaming services to use

2

'Will not be shushed': Sen Kamala Harris interrupted by male colleagues again

3

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, J7 Max launched with Samsung Pay Mini and Social Camera

4

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh fan disrespects Indian flag

5

Salman and Prabhas to star in the same film? Here's the truth

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham