The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 | Last Update : 06:28 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Kedar Jadhav has spun his magic against Bangladesh. (Photo: AP) Live| Champions Trophy semi-final: Bangladesh 207-5 after 40 overs, India on top
 
India, All India

Arunachal: Army opens fire at, kills villager mistaking him as ultra

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 5:31 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 5:40 pm IST

Based on specific intelligence on movement of a hardcore terrorist group, the Army challenged the villager when he arrived at the spot.

According to defence PRO Colonel Chiranjit Konwer, the incident took place on Wednesday night. (Photo: File/Representational)
 According to defence PRO Colonel Chiranjit Konwer, the incident took place on Wednesday night. (Photo: File/Representational)

Itanagar: The Army opened fire on a villager mistaking him to be an ultra in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, killing him on the spot.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, defence PRO Colonel Chiranjit Konwer said on Wednesday.

Based on specific intelligence regarding movement of a hardcore terrorist group, the Army personnel challenged the person when he arrived at the spot.

The person identified as Thingtu Ngemu made ‘very suspicious movements’ and rushed towards the troop following which the Army opened fire, resulting in his death, Konwer said.  

Tags: indian army, thingtu ngemu, colonel chiranjit konwer, villager killed
Location: India, Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang

MOST POPULAR

1

Piyanka beats Dwayne Johson, Gal Gadot to become most popular actor on social media

2

Indian diner arrested for picking fight over being served onions at US eatery

3

US professor conducts evening exams for students fasting during Ramzan

4

At SCO, Pak talks about its heritage with picture of India’s Red Fort with tricolour

5

Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar to host IIFA 2017

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham