CM Yogi Adityanath’s Hindu Yuva Vahini splits

Lucknow: The Hindu Yuva Vahini, an outfit floated by Yogi Adityanath in 2002, has split.

Yogi Adityanath is the patron of the Vahini.

Sunil Singh, former state president of the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), has floated a new organisation of the same name and has declared himself as its national president.

In a related development, the Yogi government has suspended R.P. Singh, the management officer of the VVIP Guest House in Lucknow where the rebel group held a meeting on Sunday.

Estate Officer, Yogesh Shukla told reporters that R P Singh had been suspended for allowing the rebel HYV group to hold a meeting in the government guest house.

“We will be known as Hindu Yuva Vahini (Bharat) and our headquarters will be in Delhi. We will spread our ideology in all states where we will soon open offices”, Sunil Singh told reporters.

Replying to a question, he said that after Yogi Adityanath became chief minister, HYV activists were sidelined in the BJP.

“Our members were denied tickets and it became suffocating for us to stay on”, he said.

Sunil Singh said that HYV (Bharat) will continue to follow the original agenda which includes construction of Ram temple, ban on cow slaughter, common civil code, abolition of Article 370 and upliftment of weaker sections.