SC top judge Chelameswar to not sit with CJI on last working day

Justice Chelameswar's last sitting in the court will be on May 18 as the last working day for him falls during summer vacation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Justice J Chelameswar, who earlier refused to attend his own farewell, has now decided to not sit with Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on his last working day on May 18, Friday.

According to the 'causelist' for Friday, Justice Chelameswar will sit with Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in court hall 2.

Though Justice Chelameswar will formally retire on June 22, as the last working day for him falls during summer vacation, his last sitting in the court will be on May 18.

As is the customary practice, the retiring judge on his/her last working day shares the bench with the CJI.

However, in a break from tradition, Justice Chelameswar will sit independently by heading a Bench even on his last working day.

Earlier, too, a similar incident has taken place wherein the retiring judge refused to sit with the CJI. However, Justice Chelameswar’s decision assumes significance in the context of a press conference convened by him on January 12 along with three senior judges Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph on the issue of roster and listing of cases by the CJI.

Justice Chelameswar came in the spotlight when he set up a five-judge Constitution Bench to take up a petition relating to probe in a medical college scam.

CJI Dipak Misra intervened the next day and his order was set aside. Justice Chelameswar had also refused to act as Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), a post which the number two apex court judge usually takes up.