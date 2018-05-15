K'taka results: Mehbooba Mufti congratulates BJP for its 'stellar performance'

Leaving the ruling Congress way behind, the BJP appeared headed for a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday congratulated the BJP for its "stellar performance" in Karnataka assembly elections.

"Hearty congratulations to @BJP4India for their stellar performance in Karnataka," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

The BJP appeared headed for a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly, with its candidates leading in 115 constituencies, leaving the ruling Congress way behind, according to the latest trends available for 220 of the state's 222 seats where polling was held.