Congress will not cow down or bow down: Surjewala

Party says charges against Tharoor in Sunanda case ‘politically motivated’.

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday came out in open support of MP Shashi Tharoor, who has been chargesheeted by the Delhi police for cruelty and abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in a Delhi’s five star hotel four years ago.

While addressing the media on Monday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “We won’t cow down or bow down. This is a conspiracy to defame Shashi Tharoor. We reject the charges totally.”

Mr Surjewala added that the Delhi police took the said step in the Sunanda Pushkar case on “instructions from BJP and the Narendra Modi-led government.”

“BJP’s revenge factory is at work,” he added.

“The Congress stands by Dr Tharoor and denoun-ces this politically motivated chargesheet against him,” the Congress Twitter handle shared after the Delhi police filed its chargesheet in the Sunanda Pushkar case.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, however, said that he would assist the prosecutor in the case in the city court.

“Under Section 301 CrPC and also via JK International judgment of SC, I am entitled to assist the Prosecutor in the Sunanda unnatural death case. So I will appear on May 24th,” he tweeted.

Mr Tharoor himself termed the charge sheet as “preposterous” and said he intends to contest it “vigorously.”