The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

India, All India

5 MP students of class 10, 12 commit suicide on day of results

PTI
Published : May 15, 2018, 10:44 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2018, 10:42 am IST

The overall pass percentage stood at 66.54 per cent and 68.07 per cent for class 10 and class 12, respectively.

The deceased include four students of class 10 and one student of class 12, police said. (Representational Image)
 The deceased include four students of class 10 and one student of class 12, police said. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: Five students, including three girls, allegedly committed suicide on Monday in various districts of Madhya Pradesh apparently for either failing or not doing well in the MP board examinations for classes 10 and 12, the results of which were announced on Monday, May 14. 

The deceased include four students of class 10 and one student of class 12, police said. Besides, two girls allegedly tried to kill themselves in Chhindwara and Damoh districts but survived the attempt. Two deceased hailed each from Bhopal and Sehore districts while one hailed from Ujjain district, according to police.

"Bhavna Raikwar (17) hanged herself in the kitchen of her house in Bhoipura locality in Bhopal for failing class 10 exam," said Taliya police station inspector Karan Singh.

Similarly, Karan Kande (20) jumped off the sixth floor of a building in Koh-e-Fiza area of the city fearing that he would not crack the class 12 exams, another police inspector said. He said Kande jumped to death before his result was announced. According to Kande's friends, he eventually failed in the exam when the results came.

A student Vinay Sharma (16) allegedly hanged himself after he failed in five subjects in class 10 examinations, in Mahidpur locality of Ujjain district, police said.

Two girls--Neha Chouhan (17) a resident of Amlaha village and Kiran Singh (16), a resident of Nasrullaganj area, allegedly committed suicide at their respective residences for not doing well in the class 10 exam in Sehore district, police said. While Chouhan allegedly hanged herself, Singh allegedly ended her life by consuming poison, police said.

In Damoh district, Puja Ahirwar (18) allegedly tried to end her life by consuming poison at her residence in Rasuli locality of Damoh after she failed the class 12 examination, police said, adding she survived the attempt. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital, a police official said.

Similarly, 17-year-old Nithi Sharma, a resident of Chandamate area, tried to end her life by hanging in her house in Chhindwara district after she failed to perform well in class 10 exam, police said, adding that she was rushed to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for further treatment.

Further investigation is on in all the cases.

As per the board exam results, girls outshone boys in the merit list of class 10 and 12 examinations. The overall pass percentage stood at 66.54 per cent and 68.07 per cent for class 10 and class 12, respectively.

Tags: students commit suicide, madhya pradesh results, mp board exam results
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

2

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

3

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

4

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

5

Sanskrit: Language of Gods gets its first film book

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham