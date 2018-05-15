12 dead as under construction flyover collapses in Varanasi

Several people, including labourers, are feared trapped under the debris.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief and directed administration to speed up rescue operation. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Varanasi: More than 12 people have died after portion of an under construction flyover collapsed near Cantt railway station in Varanasi on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

According to reports, at least 50 people, including labourers, are feared trapped under the debris.

Several vehicles with people inside them are also reportedly trapped. Pictures from the incident site showed passengers being pulled out from a car trapped under the collapsed portion of the flyover.

The injured have been rushed to nearby hospital.

NDRF team has reached the spot to rescue people from the debris.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief and directed administration to speed up rescue operations.

Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya and Minister Neelkanth Tiwari have been directed by the Chief Minister to visit the spot.

More details are awaited.