The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 15, 2017 | Last Update : 12:45 PM IST

India, All India

Focus on triple talaq; nikah halala, polygamy to be discussed later: SC

PTI
Published : May 15, 2017, 11:26 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2017, 11:36 am IST

SC said it was keeping open for adjudication in the future the issues of polygamy and nikah halala among Muslims.

The Centre will resume its arguments in the case on Monday. (Representational Image)
 The Centre will resume its arguments in the case on Monday. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it was keeping open for adjudication in the future the issues of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims as the Centre insisted deliberations on these aspects as well.

"It may not be possible to deal with all the three issues in the limited time we have. We will keep them pending for future," a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said.

The observation was made when Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Centre, said that the issues of polygamy and 'nikah halala' were also part of the order of a two-judge bench which had referred to the Constitutional bench the three issues, including the practice of triple talaq among Muslims.

"The scope of referring had all the three issues that was divorce, nikah halala, polygamy. All these three issues are before this court by virtue of the reference order of the two-judge bench," Rohatgi said.

The Centre's assertion assumes significance in the backdrop of the remarks of the apex court that it will only deal with the issue of triple talaq that too if it was fundamental to Islam.

The AG asked the bench also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and Abdul Nazeer to make it clear that the issues of polygamy and 'nikah halala' are still open and would be dealt by other bench in future.

"It will be dealt in future," the bench clarified. The bench is hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the practice of triple talaq among Muslims. The Centre will resume its arguments in the case on Monday.

Tags: supreme court, triple talaq, divorce, muslims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Photographer realises his mistake after six hours of photo shoot with a couple

2

MP3 has been laid to rest, finally

3

US police dog ‘Casper’ saves cop’s life, takes bullet meant for his handler

4

No more waiting for Android updates

5

Watch: Kangana's Simran is Queen meets Tanu Weds Manu in first teaser

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham