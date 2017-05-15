Pakistan targets LoC areas again, 1,000 evacuated

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Villagers living near the border points out damage caused to the wall of a house after mortal shelling from Pakistan, at Jhanghar village near the Line of Control at Nowshera sector in Jammu. (Photo: AP)

Jammu/Srinagar: Pakistani troops heavily shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri district for the second consecutive day on Sunday, causing heavy damage to buildings and forcing evacuation of 1,000 border dwellers. The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

Pakistan had on Saturday pounded civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera area with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three.

“Pakistan has resorted to indiscriminate firing of small arms, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 0645 hours along the Line of Control in Rajouri sector,” a defence spokesman said.

“The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on,” he said.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Bhagatpura in Handwara area of the district based on a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists there. As the security forces were conducting the search operation, terrorists fired upon them, an official said.