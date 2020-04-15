Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020 | Last Update : 11:01 AM IST

India, All India

Tamil Nadu reports sharp drop in Covid19 cases

THE ASIAN AGE. | D SEKAR & M R VENKATESH
Published : Apr 15, 2020, 10:24 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2020, 10:24 am IST

So far, 12 people have died due to coronavirus in the state

Medics examine patients during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chennai. PTI Photo
 Medics examine patients during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chennai. PTI Photo

Chennai: For the first time in two weeks, the curve of new patients testing positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) on a daily basis dropped to a remarkable low of 31 on Tuesday, while taking the total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu to 1,204.

There was one more death today, of a 94-year-old male patient from Dindigul at the Karur government medical college hospital who collapsed due to severe respiratory problems, taking the total State death toll to 12.

This may be the beginning of the flattening of the curve vis-a-vis incidence of positive Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, but the Health Secretary, Dr Beela Rajesh, was not overawed by just one day's drop. She hoped that the trend would come down with more rigorous and quick testing and intensifying the Containment Plan (CP) to ensure the virus does not spread.

Of the 31 new Covid-19 positive cases today, which included 15 males and 16 females, Dr. Beela Rajesh said 21 of them were from a "single source" travel history, one had an inter-state travel history and the remaining nine their contacts. While 69 persons with 'severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases were tested today, none in that tested positive for the virus.

Denying the charge that Tamil Nadu had tested less samples, compared to other States like Maharashtra and Kerala, she said they cannot be compared in a facile manner as the date of the first case appearance and the base incidence cases were different for different States. "Tamil Nadu is hailed as one of the front-runners in containing this new disease," she said. To a query, she clarified the different types of masks for different people. "As the protocol is changing, everybody is on a learning experience every day and we change according to that," she added to a related question.

Delhi escapee held

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Nitin Sharma, a Covid-19 positive patient from Delhi, who escaped from the special ward at the Government medical college hospital in Villupuram last Wednesday, was nabbed by the police at Padalam near Maduranthakam late on Tuesday.
ends.

Tags: covid-19 tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

AA Photo, Gandhi.

Andhra migrants hit the road in Hyderabad

Representational Image

Doctor in Hyderabad assaulted by Covid patient's son

A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman resident for COVID-19 test in a containment zone at Kurla, Mumbai. PTI photo

WHO hails India's efforts to contain coronavirus

Municipal workers wait with their ration packets at safe distances during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

Karnataka directs companies not to layoff workers amid Covid19 crisis

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham