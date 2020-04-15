Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

India, All India

Now, Kolhapur cops post pictures of lockdown violators on social media

PTI
Published : Apr 15, 2020, 3:31 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2020, 3:31 pm IST

This kind of punishment will put social pressure on the educated people, who violate the prohibitory orders, the officials said

Police personnel check a commuter's ID during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. PTI Photo
  Police personnel check a commuter's ID during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. PTI Photo

Mumbai: Kolhapur Police in Maharashtra have come up with a new idea of publicly shaming lockdown violators by posting their pictures on social media.
The drive was launched on Tuesday and over 40 offenders were punished as part of it, a police official said.

This was done after police found several well educated and "over smart" people, who were aware of the situation, coming out of their homes for morning and evening walks and violating the lockdown guidelines, he said.

"To punish such people, we created some selfie points with the message I am irresponsible, I am selfish'. The offenders are asked to click a selfie there and it is then posted on the Facebook page of police," Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said.

This kind of punishment will put social pressure on the educated people, who violate the prohibitory orders by coming out of their homes without any valid reason, he said.

The selfie points have been created by police at Kalamba and Phule Wadi. Those caught so far for violating the lockdown include doctors, teachers and young students, he said. Police also recorded videos about the reasons why these people came out of their homes and all of them gave unsastifactory replies, the official said, adding that some even gave false identities.

"One can understand if a labourer or daily wager comes out of home in search of work or food for his family. But these people are coming out for morning and evening walks, which is a very irresponsible behaviour at this crucial time,"
Deshmukh said.

He said many of the offenders did not even wear masks and did not follow the social distancing guidelines.

"They have a feeling that nothing will happen to them," he said. The police are hopeful that this drive will make people realise their mistake and they would stay indoors.

Tags: covid-19 lockdown, kolhapur police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel patrol a street urging people to stay indoors amid a nationwide lockdown in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

Gujarat chief minister goes into self quarantine after MLA he met tests positive for virus

Forensics and crime branch officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct investigation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide after attendees die of covid19

Monsoon will be normal this year. (PTI Photo)

Southwest monsoon to be normal this year says IMD forecasts

Police officials get sanitised after dispersing a crowd of migrant workers from outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai. PTI photo

Migrants' gathering in Bandra caused by rumour: Pawar

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham