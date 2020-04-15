Doctor in Hyderabad assaulted by Covid patient's son

The doctor has been treated and is stable.

Hyderabad: A post-graduate doctor was slapped on the ear by the son of a suspected Covid-19 patient, who was not willing to stay in Osmania General Hospital and insisted on being discharged.

Junior doctor Nikhil, who was attending on the suspected patient in an isolation ward, had said that it was not possible to discharge the patient and asked the son not to raise a hue and cry.

The first test of the patient was positive and the hospital authorities were waiting for the second test for confirmation, the junior doctor had informed the father.

Furious, the attendant slapped the doctor, who began bleeding from the ear. The doctor has been given treatment and is now stable.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) have demanded that special police protection be provided to doctors during the Covid-19 crisis. Doctors are upset as this is the second attack on them, after the first at Gandhi Hospital some days ago.

The Afzalgunj police later booked a case against the attacker. Afzalgunj inspector P. Gyanender Reddy said Dr Nikhil had lodged a complaint against the man for misbehaving with him.