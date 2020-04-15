Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020 | Last Update : 01:51 PM IST

India, All India

Demand for liquor drives online scams amid lockdown

THE ASIAN AGE. | JAYENDRA CHAITANYA T
Published : Apr 15, 2020
Updated : Apr 15, 2020, 11:06 am IST

In the first week of April, the Hyderabad police received two complaints of false advertisements on selling liquor

FIle photo
 FIle photo

Hyderabad: The cases of people being cheated after online payment for the home delivery of liquor are increasing. Since the lockdown, the cyber crime department of the Hyderabad police has registered four such cases.

However, the total number of cyber crimes reported during the lockdown has decreased.

In the first week of April, the Hyderabad police received two complaints in which the name of a popular wine shop in the city was fraudulently used, with mobile numbers provided in fake Facebook profiles assuring home delivery of liquor during the lockdown.

In the second week, the police recorded two more complaints of false advertisements on selling liquor. In one instance, the victim transferred the money to the fraudster’s UPI id, while in a recent incident, the victim’s card details were collected and then the money was siphoned off from his account.

The victim, a resident of Sultan Bazaar, contacted the number provided in the advertisement online. The advertiser asked for his card details and said he would complete the transaction to deliver a bottle of brandy for Rs 1,600.

After the money was transferred, the accused made five more transactions, convinced the victim to share the OTP for each transaction, siphoned off Rs 92,000, and then turned his phone off.

Assistant commissioner of police K.V.M. Prasad said, “During the lockdown, the number of cases of cyber cheating has come down. At least 200 to 250 cases were registered every month during the normal period, but since the lockdown, the cases registered are 160. A total of 720 cases have been registered since January this year,” the ACP said.

The ACP further said, "The crooks who also understood this have now changed their modus operandi and are advertising more for door delivery of liquor and siphoning money. Citizens should not believe the ads and should report it to the police."

Meanwhile, fraudsters are still making money with the old modus operandi of selling automobiles by impersonating CISF personnel and convincing the client that there is no restriction on movement of vehicles belonging to the armed forces during the lockdown.

A constable transferred Rs 36,000 to the fraudster, who promised to deliver his used car parked at the RGI Airport for Rs 1.2 lakh. The constable deposited the money and later realised he had been cheated.

Tags: covid-19 lockdown, online frauds
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

