Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020 | Last Update : 01:51 PM IST

India, All India

Coronavirus pandemic: Here's the latest updates from across the world

PTI
Published : Apr 15, 2020, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2020, 1:12 pm IST

Now is not the time to reduce resources for WHO as it fights COVID-19, UN chief Antonio Guterres says

A man steps out of a body sanitizing tunnel at the entrance of a market, installed by Khowai police during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Khowai district. PTI Photo
New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

11:42 a.m.

Fight against COVID-19 is mother of all World Cups, India's head cricket coach Ravi Shastri says.

11:40 a.m.

Fresh guidelines were issued by the government for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown, with the Union home ministry barring all kinds of public transport and prohibiting opening of public places till May 3.

11:38 a.m.

China did not give Americans access when it was needed the most in the beginning, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, demanding answers and transparency from Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

11:36 a.m.

Stray dogs may have played role in novel coronavirus origin, study says.

11:35 a.m.

Fifty six new COVID-19 cases detected in Gujarat as state tally jumps to 695.

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat as state's toll reaches 30.

11:19 a.m.

Authorities in Kashmir seal off containment zones to ensure strict lockdown.

10:59 a.m.

New disinfection robot can clean large surfaces quickly and aid cleaners in COVID-19 fight.

10:58 a.m.

Trump names six Indian-Americans to Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.

10:36 a.m.

Twenty nine fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan as the number rises to 1,034 in the state.

Stranded foreign students facing economic hardships can apply for off campus work authorisation, US says.

10:33 a.m.

IMF calls on all countries to refrain from putting restrictions on exporting medical supplies.

10:20 a.m.

UK will recover 'quickly and strongly' after COVID-19 crisis, UK finance minister Rishi Sunak says.

10:18 a.m.

Bat coronavirus found in two Indian bat species, study says.

10:15 a.m.

China shuts down its largest makeshift hospital in Wuhan as last batch of medics leave.

9:50 a.m.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 377 while the number of cases in the country climbed to 11,439, Union Health Ministry says.

9:45 a.m.

The lone COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya died on Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

9:33 a.m.

Five more persons tested positive to coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 60, senior civic official says.

9:25 a.m.

All five who died of COVID-19 in Bhopal were 1984 gas tragedy victims.

9:21 a.m.

President Donald Trump announces halting America's funding of up to USD 500 million annually to the WHO while a review is being done to assess its role in "severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of the deadly coronavirus when it first emerged in China.

9:02 a.m.

China's recent COVID-19 cases jump to 1,500 amid exodus of Chinese from Russia.

8:33 a.m.

7:55 a.m.

US registers record one-day toll of 2,129 as the total number of deaths crosses 25,000 in the country.

7:36 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says he would leave it to individual governors to decide on reopening the economy in their respective States.

Tags: covid-19 updates, covid-19 india

