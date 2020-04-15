Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020 | Last Update : 11:01 AM IST

India, All India

Andhra migrants hit the road in Hyderabad

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 15, 2020, 9:44 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2020, 9:44 am IST

The labourers said the TRS government has not provided any groceries or money to them as promised

AA Photo, Gandhi.
 AA Photo, Gandhi.

Hyderabad: Immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, hundreds of migrant labourers packed their bags, and along with children and women, embarked on a 900-km journey on foot from the city to reach destinations in northern Andhra Pradesh.
The labourers said the TRS government has not provided any groceries or money to them as promised. The journey by foot exposed weak surveillance by the Telangana state police because the migrants from AP had a hassle-free start to their journey from Marredpally, passing at least four police check posts on their way.

As many as 60 migrant labourers, residing in Valmiki Nagar, BJR Colony, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Gautham Nagar, Hanumanpet and others packed their bags in advance as they waited to watch Modi’s address on their mobile phones. They were possibly hoping that the lockdown would be lifted but instead got a shock with the news of the extension. However, unfazed, workers and their families decided to start a journey on foot to reach their destinations.

Their destinations include Palasa, Tekkali, Nandigam and other adjoining villages in Srikakulam district, which is one of the outlier districts that has not had even a single case of Covid-19 till date.

“Our hopes were dashed after Modi’s address. We hoped that train and buses services would resume. But to our shock, the lockdown has been extended till May 3. We are already jobless since 21 days. We cannot survive for another three weeks. Our parents and families have been awaiting for us to return,” said Kanta Rao.

He said that despite claims by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his government, none of them have been given any rations or relief amount for the last 21 days. Several individual donors have been giving them something to eat or cook, on a regular basis, helping them to survive the bleak lockdown.

Rao said that authorities have collected their Aadhar details, current residential address and bank account details. “We have been waiting for money since 10 days. No one from the government visited our place after that. We faced discrimination by a few officials and individuals, who said that leftover ration and money will be distributed to us since we hail from Andhra,” a teary-eyed migrant labour said.

“We are not beggars. We came to Hyderabad to work and earn money with self-respect. We feel ashamed in taking donations. I personally feel like committing suicide when donors came to distribute cooked rice and clicked a picture with my family,” said Bramhaji.  

Few labourers, who were happy with food donations, said that they need money to pay rent and miscellaneous expenses.

“Almost all of us have been thrown out of our homes by landlords for not paying rents. No one came to our rescue. The builder said that he cannot pay since he has already suffering loses. We will stay if government gives Rs 1,000 per head, as it would useful to rent a house and survive the lockdown period,” said K. Suryanarayana.  

He said that 1,500 persons have already left for Srikakulam during the lockdown and another 1,000 odd people residing in Moosapet and Marrepally will leave in near future, despite police surveillance.

Numerous people started for their journey, some even to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh via Srikakulam. The people were stopped finally near a check post in Begumpet.

By the time the police got alerted, the migrant labourers group had crossed check posts at Sangeet Junction, Tarnaka junction and Hubsiguda junction. Police and officials rushed to the spot and convinced the labourers to stay back, on the promise of supply essentials, shelter and money.

In the meanwhile, a heated confrontation took place between police and a Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA who rushed the spot for not providing relief measures promised by the government. However, after about an hour of arguments, the labourers agreed to stay, on condition that the government would clear their house rent dues and provide essentials till the lockdown period lasts.

Tags: covid-19 lockdown, lockdown extension, covid-19 india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Medics examine patients during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chennai. PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu reports sharp drop in Covid19 cases

Representational Image

Doctor in Hyderabad assaulted by Covid patient's son

A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman resident for COVID-19 test in a containment zone at Kurla, Mumbai. PTI photo

WHO hails India's efforts to contain coronavirus

Municipal workers wait with their ration packets at safe distances during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

Karnataka directs companies not to layoff workers amid Covid19 crisis

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham