↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Unnao rape case: CBI arrests woman who took girl to MLA Sengar

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 15, 2018, 5:10 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2018, 5:16 am IST

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested by the CBI on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: The CBI on Saturday arrested a woman who allegedly lured the Unnao rape victim to BJP MLA and prime accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day of the crime last year, officials said. Shashi Singh is the second person to be arrested in the case.

In her complaint to police, now part of the CBI FIR, the victim’s mother had alleged that Shashi Singh had lured her daughter to Sengar’s residence where he raped her. She had also alleged that while the MLA was raping her daughter, Shashi Singh stood outside the room as a guard.

Read: Unnao rape: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sent to 7-day police custody

A special court in Lucknow on Saturday sent Sengar, the prime accused in the case arrested on Friday, to a seven-day CBI custody.

The CBI is now expectedly to take the accused to Unnao for further investigation. The accused MLA was formally arrested around 10pm on Friday.

