Unnao rape case: CBI arrests woman who took girl to MLA Sengar

Lucknow: The CBI on Saturday arrested a woman who allegedly lured the Unnao rape victim to BJP MLA and prime accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day of the crime last year, officials said. Shashi Singh is the second person to be arrested in the case.

In her complaint to police, now part of the CBI FIR, the victim’s mother had alleged that Shashi Singh had lured her daughter to Sengar’s residence where he raped her. She had also alleged that while the MLA was raping her daughter, Shashi Singh stood outside the room as a guard.

A special court in Lucknow on Saturday sent Sengar, the prime accused in the case arrested on Friday, to a seven-day CBI custody.

The CBI is now expectedly to take the accused to Unnao for further investigation. The accused MLA was formally arrested around 10pm on Friday.