Rahul Gandhi likely to make at least 3 visits to Karnataka

New Delhi: Intensifying his party's campaign, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is likely to make at least three visits to poll-bound Karnataka less than a month before Assembly elections are held in the state. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12.

Revealing that Mr Gandhi is expected to visit those parts of Karnataka which he has not visited yet as part of his Jana Aashirwada Yatre, a senior Congress leader said all his rallies and meetings till now have received a good response. There is a feeling among Karnataka workers that he should cover more areas in the four regions of the state to ensure our victory.

Mr Gandhi has already completed six rounds of campaigning in the state with the last one on April 7 and 8.

"All his rallies and meetings till now have received a good response. There is a feeling among Karnataka workers that he should cover more areas in the four regions of the state to ensure our victory," a party leader said.

During the Congress president's recent road show in the state's Tumkur, a party man had thrown a garland towards him and it had perfectly landed around the Congress chief's neck.

Asked about it, the source said party workers should ensure there is no repeat of such a case in view of his security. Karnataka is witnessing a three-corner contest among the Congress, BJP and the HD Deve Gowda-led JD (S). The result of the election will be out on May 15.