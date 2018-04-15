The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 15, 2018

India, All India

Post-Kathua rape, special facilities for children of nomadic tribes

PTI
Published : Apr 15, 2018, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2018, 11:11 am IST

25 schools having an enrolment of 801 students - 410 boys and 391 girls - will move with the migratory population.

 The spokesman said another 41 schools for tribal population would remain stationary which will cater to 1,451 students including 802 boy students and 651 girl students where 95 teachers have been posted. (Representational Image)

Jammu: Ahead of the annual migration of nomadic Gujjars and Bakerwal families this month, authorities in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday said over two dozen schools would move with them to ensure proper educational facilities to students.

A total of 25 schools having an enrolment of 801 students - 410 boys and 391 girls - will move with the migratory population. 

"These schools have been provided 45 teachers for running the schools during the annual migration to higher reaches in Kashmir,” an official spokesman said.

He said district development commissioner, Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary finalised the plan at a meeting of senior officers from various departments and heads of migratory schools along with staff.

The annual migration of nomadic Gujjars and Bakerwal families is beginning later this month.

The spokesman said another 41 schools for tribal population would remain stationary which will cater to 1,451 students including 802 boy students and 651 girl students where 95 teachers have been posted.

Choudhary directed that books and uniform be provided to the students before migration. 

“It was decided in the meeting that apart from educational aids, the department will also provide sports equipment and first aid kits for each migratory school. A comprehensive plan for self-defence training was also discussed and finalized. The students are also being provided scholarship by the Tribal Affairs Department,” the spokesman said.

He said the Chief Education Officer was directed to regularly monitor attendance in migratory schools during the period and it was impressed upon the heads of schools to hold mandatory parent-teacher meetings twice a month during the period of migration. 

“A special squad would check the attendance. Record and pictures of such meetings and classes will have to be shared online,” the spokesman said.

He said Choudhary directed that all girl students would be provided with special education kits this year and scholarship to meritorious students.

He asked the departments to lay special focus on skill development and to organise courses for these students which would be monitored by his office.

The schools migrating to Drass, Kargil, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Gurez, Budgam, Kangan, Dachigham and Sukhnai would be provided with gadgets, stationery, tents, ration and other requirements, the spokesman said. 

He said other issues related to ration, training, examination, awards to best performers and ICDS support were also discussed in the meeting.

Tags: kathua rape, nomadic tribes, j&k education
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

