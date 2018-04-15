The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 15, 2018 | Last Update : 08:18 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi helps tribal woman wear slippers

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Apr 15, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2018, 6:28 am IST

Elderly hogs limelight with youth taking selfies with her.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later came forward and helped her wear the footwear amid rapturous applause from the gathering.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi later came forward and helped her wear the footwear amid rapturous applause from the gathering.

Jangla (Chhattisgarh): A pair of slippers brought sparkles in the eyes of Ratna Bai (62), a tribal woman of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, and in her fortunes, too.

For she literally turned a celebrity, hogging the media limelight, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped her wear a pair of slippers on the sidelines of the launch of Ayusman Bharat Yojana, a health scheme for the poor, at Jangla in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Bijapur on Saturday.

“It used to be very painful for me when I collected tendu leaves barefoot in forests during summer. My feet used to get swollen due to the summer heat. The slippers will protect my feet from getting burnt and injured,” a nervous looking Ratna Bail told mediapersons, who literally mobbed her for a quote and bite after she disembarked the stage where the PM helped her wear the footwear.

The tribal woman was speaking in her mother tongue, tribal Halwi dialect.

A local tribal was arranged to translate her language for the media.

Amid this, quite a good number of youth were seen taking selfie with her.

She could hardly make out the limelight she was receiving and was seen smiling nervously all through. She rather appeared eager to join her family members who were present in audience.

For nearly two hours, she became the centre of attraction at the event.

A senior officer of the Chhattisgarh government told this newspaper that she was instructed to go to the stage only when her name was called.

Accordingly, she claimed the stage barefoot and was greeted by the PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later came forward and helped her wear the footwear amid rapturous applause from the gathering.

Tags: narendra modi, narendra modi bijapur visit, modi helps woman
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Cobra throwing up eggs when caught in Kerala video goes viral

2

Male stork migrates 14,000 km every year to be with handicapped mate

3

Here are benefits of Padahastasana, as described by PM Modi

4

Late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Award

5

IPL 2018, RCB vs KXIP: AB de Villiers half century guides RCB to 4 wicket win vs KXIP

more

Editors' Picks

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham