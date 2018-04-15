The Asian Age | News

No one has capability to end reservations, says Nitish Kumar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Apr 15, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2018, 6:25 am IST

He made the statements while addressing a function organised by his party on the occasion of 127th anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that no one has the capability to end the provisions of reservations to dalits and backward in the country.

“Reservation was implemented to give equal rights to dalits and backward and will continue as it is. No one on this earth has the capability end the provisions of reservations,” Mr Kumar said.

He made the statements while addressing a function organised by his party on the occasion of 127th anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in Patna.

Mr Kumar, while targeting the Opposition RJD for misleading masses in the name of reservation, said that it was the JD(U) government in 2006 which gave reservations in the panchayat elections in Bihar.

“They only mislead people by giving meaningless statements through social media,” the Bihar chief minister said.

Tags: nitish kumar, backward castes, dalits
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

