

Newborn's body flushed down the toilet; parents on run

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 15, 2018, 2:48 pm IST
The two-day-old girl's body, the placenta still attached, was stuck in the toilet duct, the police said.

The baby, investigating officers suspect, was brought into the clinic on the pretext of a consultation and flushed down the toilet. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
Palakkad: A two-day-old girl in Palakkad, Kerala, was flushed down a toilet and recovered when plumbers tried to clear the clogged passage.

Dr Abdul Rehman, who runs a clinic next to his house, noticed an obstruction in the toilet bowl and called the plumber on Friday morning, according to a report in NDTV.

On trying to unblock the passage, the plumbers noticed an obstruction that looked like a ball. When they tried to pull it out, they were shocked to see her head pop up. The newborn's body, the placenta still attached, was stuck in the duct, the police said.

The police also added that the matter is being investigated and the records of all the patients are being checked. The baby, investigating officers suspect, was brought into the clinic on the pretext of a consultation and flushed down the toilet. 

The attached placenta, however, also suggest that the mother had given birth inside the washroom. A case of unnatural death was filed on the doctor's complaint, but the parents have not been identified yet. The infant's body has been sent to Thrissur medical college for postmortem.

