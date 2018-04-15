The Asian Age | News

Kathua rape case: Govt plans security to protect nomadic tribes

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 15, 2018, 5:37 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2018, 5:38 am IST

Home ministry sources said the Centre was even willing to provide additional central para-military forces for this purpose.

Meanwhile, the home ministry has also assured the state police that it can investigate the Kathua rape case without pressure from any quarters’’ and stern action should be taken against the accused persons.
New Delhi: As a consequence of the Kathua rape case, both the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government will soon put in place a comprehensive plan to provide adequate security cover to nomadic tribes, specially those belonging to the minority community, whenever they are camping in the Jammu region. The minor girl who was brutally raped and murdered belong to one such nomadic tribe of the State.

Home ministry sources said the Centre was even willing to provide additional central para-military forces for this purpose. These nomadic tribes camp in deserted areas near forests or outskirts of villages with their livestock thus making them more vulnerable to possible attacks as was witnessed in the Kathua incident. So we are talking to the state government to put in place a foolproof security mechanism for protection of such nomadic tribes, specially ones belonging to the minority community,’’ a senior government official said. Sources said the J&K government will soon carry out a detailed survey regarding movement such tribes both during the summer and winter season to identify the areas where they camp while moving around. The local administration and the police will then be made responsible for giving adequate protection to these nomadic tribes whenever they are camping their areas. The local administration will also be able to seek reinforcements from central para-military for this purpose.

Both the Centre and the state government are of the view that no outfit should be allowed give a communal colour to such a heinous crime and these have to be prevented at any cost even if it requires giving them a security cover,’’the official added.

Meanwhile, the home ministry has also assured the state police that it can investigate the Kathua rape case without pressure from any quarters’’ and stern action should be taken against the accused persons. The issue was discussed in detail during a meeting between home minister Rajnath Singh and J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti during a meeting on Wednesday. Ms Mufti had informed the home minister that certain elements were trying deliberately trying to give a communal angle to the entire incident in attempt to influence the investigations.

Sources claimed that the Centre has also assured the state government that the case would be transferred to the CBI only if the latter feels so. But if the state government is fully assured that proper investigations have been done by the local police, then the case should not be handed over to CBI. This decision has to be taken by the state government and the home ministry will in no way try and influence it,’’ a home ministry official added.

