Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll results: Farooq Abdullah leads over PDP candidate

Farooq Abdullah is locked in a direct contest with ruling PDP's Nazir Ahmad Khan.

Former Union Minister and Congress-National Conference joint candidate Farooq Abdullah shows victory sign after casting his vote at a polling station during voting for Srinagar parliamentary seat. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The electoral fate of nine candidates, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, will be known today as counting of votes for the bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency is underway.

Abdullah, whose only electoral defeat has come in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, is locked in a direct contest with ruling PDP's Nazir Ahmad Khan.

The counting of votes began at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) at 8.00 am.

Here are the highlights:

Farooq Abdullah extends his lead to 5,600 votes.

Total votes counted so far is 13798; Farooq Abdullah gets 7,478 while Nazir Ahmad Khan gets 5,086.

Journalists are not allowed to enter the counting hall. Authorities are not sharing info with journalists waiting at the counting centre.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah leading by 1047 votes after two rounds of counting.

The bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was held on April 9, with the constituency recording its lowest voter turnout of 7.13 per cent.

The polling day was also marred by violence which left eight persons dead and scores of others, including security personnel, injured in clashes with stone-pelting protesters.

The Election Commission conducted a repoll on Thursday on 38 polling stations which were worst hit by the poll day violence. The repoll saw an abysmal turnout of two per cent.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shantmanu said besides the presence of observers, the entire counting will be video-graphed.

The CEO inspected the counting halls established for each of the assembly segment, and was briefed about the security arrangements inside and outside the venue.

During his visit to the media centre, the CEO also directed the officials to provide full assistance to media fraternity in disseminating the news.