The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 | Last Update : 11:28 AM IST

India, All India

Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll results: Farooq Abdullah leads over PDP candidate

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 15, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2017, 11:23 am IST

Farooq Abdullah is locked in a direct contest with ruling PDP's Nazir Ahmad Khan.

Former Union Minister and Congress-National Conference joint candidate Farooq Abdullah shows victory sign after casting his vote at a polling station during voting for Srinagar parliamentary seat. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Union Minister and Congress-National Conference joint candidate Farooq Abdullah shows victory sign after casting his vote at a polling station during voting for Srinagar parliamentary seat. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The electoral fate of nine candidates, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, will be known today as counting of votes for the bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency is underway.

Abdullah, whose only electoral defeat has come in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, is locked in a direct contest with ruling PDP's Nazir Ahmad Khan.

The counting of votes began at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) at 8.00 am.

Here are the highlights:

  • Farooq Abdullah extends his lead to 5,600 votes.
  • Total votes counted so far is 13798; Farooq Abdullah gets 7,478 while Nazir Ahmad Khan gets 5,086.
  • Journalists are not allowed to enter the counting hall. Authorities are not sharing info with journalists waiting at the counting centre.
  • National Conference President Farooq Abdullah leading by 1047 votes after two rounds of counting.

The bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was held on April 9, with the constituency recording its lowest voter turnout of 7.13 per cent.

The polling day was also marred by violence which left eight persons dead and scores of others, including security personnel, injured in clashes with stone-pelting protesters.

The Election Commission conducted a repoll on Thursday on 38 polling stations which were worst hit by the poll day violence. The repoll saw an abysmal turnout of two per cent.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shantmanu said besides the presence of observers, the entire counting will be video-graphed.

The CEO inspected the counting halls established for each of the assembly segment, and was briefed about the security arrangements inside and outside the venue.

During his visit to the media centre, the CEO also directed the officials to provide full assistance to media fraternity in disseminating the news.

Tags: srinagar bypoll results, farooq abdullah, pdp
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Sonakshi is fiercely determined to reveal the truth in Noor trailer 2

2

BEST might suspend allowances to pay salaries

3

Baby born with 8 limbs operated on successfully near Delhi

4

Xiaomi Mi 6 leak reveals missing headphone jack

5

Samsung to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with accessories on 19th April in India

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham