Pakistan to submit new dossier to UN with fresh 'evidence' against Kulbhushan Jadhav

ANI
Published : Apr 15, 2017, 9:31 pm IST
A military court in Pakistan earlier this week found Jadhav guilty on two counts of espionage and sentenced him to death.

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: File)
Lahore: Pakistan has prepared a new dossier to be submitted to the United Nations, in regard with more 'evidence' against alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is set to be executed on the charges of espionage and sabotage.

The new dossier is based on the early video confessional statement and also statements given in front of the court by Jadhav for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities in Karachi and Balochistan, Pakistan media reports.

The attested report of Court Martial General will also be included in the dossier.

The dossier will also reportedly include the timeline of Jadhav's militant activities and also the court proceedings.

Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale on Friday asked Pakistan to provide a copy of the chargesheet filed and the judgment given against Jadhav while strongly raising this issue.

The Indian side also conveyed that it will appeal the order and is studying the Pakistan Army Act for the same.

In a meeting with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, the Indian envoy sought consular access to Jadhav for the 14th time. However, Janjua said since it is a case of espionage, consular access can't be granted contrary to the Indian High Commission's claim that the same must be granted under international law.

A military court in Pakistan earlier this week found Jadhav guilty on two counts of espionage and sentenced him to death.

Jadhav was arrested in March last year, "for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan," according to a statement released by the Pakistan armed forces.

India has strongly objected to the sentencing, saying consular officials were denied access to Jadhav during his trial.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had earlier this week issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying that Islamabad should be wary of taking such an extreme step as it could result in damaging the bilateral relations between the already hostile neighbours and vowed to go "out of the way" to save Jadhav amid an outrage in India. (ANI)

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, death sentence, espionage
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

