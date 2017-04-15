The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 | Last Update : 05:24 AM IST

India, All India

‘Man as Army shield’ video triggers furore

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 15, 2017, 5:08 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2017, 5:04 am IST

Man tied to jeep identified as Farooq Dar from J&K’s Budgam district.

A man, tied to a moving Army jeep, allegedly being used as a human shield against stone-pelters during Srinagar bypolls.
 A man, tied to a moving Army jeep, allegedly being used as a human shield against stone-pelters during Srinagar bypolls.

Srinagar: A video showing a Kashmiri youth being used as a human shield by the Army against stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir’s central district of Budgam has caused outrage in the state and beyond.

The youth, seen tied to a moving jeep with an audio warning to stone-pelters in the background, has been identified as Farooq Dar, while the Army unit involved in the act was 53 Rashtriya Rifles, preliminary investigations have revealed.

Officials investigating the matter on the instructions of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said Mr Dar is a resident of Chhil Brass in Budgam.

Mr Dar told investigators that he was out to cast his vote and later visit his sister’s house after a relative’s death when he was picked up and paraded through 10 to 12 villages, officials said.

Sources in the Army, which has promised a probe, claimed that he was picked up from a “trouble spot”, Gundipora, and was tied up for barely 100 metres before being released.

“The contents of the video are being verified and investigated,” said defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia here.

The video surfaced two days after a series of amateur videos showing CRPF jawans being heckled, hit and kicked by a mob during the bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat went viral on social media, evoking nationwide outrage. The repoll held on April 9 was marred by widespread violence across the constituency, leaving eight persons dead and dozens wounded in security forces’ firings and other actions on protesting youth and rampaging mobs.

The video shows the youth tied in front of the jeep moving through a village, and in the background, a warning — “Those who throw stones will meet the same fate” — can be heard.

The Army had earlier reportedly come under stone-pelting. Locals and police sources said as the youth was being paraded, a crowd assembled outside a school where a polling station had been set up, and subsequently attacked it with stones.

Three protesters were injured when security forces opened fire, they said. Soon violence spread to other areas.

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah expressed shock over the incident. He wrote on Twitter, “This young man was TIED to the front of an Army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!!!#Kashmir.”

In another tweet, he said, “Here’s the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!!”

CM Mufti has sought a report from the state police on the “disturbing” videos of “unacceptable incidents so that necessary action is taken”, official sources said.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, crpf, srinagar lok sabha
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Baby born with 8 limbs operated on successfully near Delhi

2

Xiaomi Mi 6 leak reveals missing headphone jack

3

Samsung to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with accessories on 19th April in India

4

Airtel's Rs 244 plan to counter Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan

5

Google launches a food delivery, home services app in India

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham