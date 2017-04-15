Maharashtra: 8 Karnataka college students drown at Vayri coast

Three students have been rescued and are under medical observation.

Mumbai: Eight college students from Karnataka's Belgaum district drowned on Saturday in the sea off the Vayri coast in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, police said.

They were part of a group of 60 students from the Maratha Engineering College in Belgaum who were in the area on a picnic, police said.

Three students have been rescued and are under medical observation.

Further details are awaited.