Maharashtra: 8 Karnataka college students drown at Vayri coast

Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST
Mumbai: Eight college students from Karnataka's Belgaum district drowned on Saturday in the sea off the Vayri coast in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, police said.
They were part of a group of 60 students from the Maratha Engineering College in Belgaum who were in the area on a picnic, police said.
Three students have been rescued and are under medical observation.
Further details are awaited.